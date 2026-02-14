Son of Iran’s last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

Reza Pahlavi, figlio dell'ultimo shah dell’Iran, ha chiesto agli Stati Uniti di intervenire militarmente nel suo paese, accusando il governo di Tehran di oppressive repression. Durante un evento a Monaco, ha affermato che un intervento potrebbe fermare le violenze contro i manifestanti e ripristinare la libertà. Pahlavi ha anche evidenziato che la situazione attuale in Iran richiede azioni decisive da parte delle potenze straniere.

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi on Saturday said U.S. military intervention in Iran could save lives and urged President Donald Trump’s administration not to spend too long negotiating with Tehran’s clerical rulers on a nuclear deal. The exiled son of Iran’s toppled shah told Reuters in an interview that there were signs that the Iranian government was on the brink of collapse and that an attack could weaken it or accelerate its fall. Pahlavi was speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where officials from the Iranian government are banned. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il figlio dell’ultimo shah dell’Iran si sta affacciando nel panorama politico del paese, mentre le proteste contro il governo si intensificano.

Israele si trova in stato di allerta, monitorando attentamente le possibili implicazioni di un intervento degli Stati Uniti in Iran.

Oman: si sono conclusi i primi colloqui tra Iran e USA Si è svolta in Oman una prima giornata negoziale tra Iran e Stati Uniti, composta da due turni di colloqui indiretti. Teheran e Washington hanno consegnato al ministro degli Esteri dell’Oman, Badr Al Busaidi facebook