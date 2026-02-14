Il segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio ha espresso un messaggio di unità ai Paesi europei durante un incontro a Monaco, dopo aver criticato in passato alcune decisioni di alleati europei. Rubio ha sottolineato l’importanza di collaborare e ha invitato i partner a rafforzare la cooperazione, nonostante le divergenze. Ha anche ricordato che gli Stati Uniti sono pronti a sostenere gli alleati nelle sfide comuni, come la sicurezza e la crisi energetica.

MUNICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a message of unity to Europeans on Saturday, saying Washington was not looking to abandon the transatlantic alliance but that Europe’s leaders had made a number of policy mistakes and needed to change course. But he also echoed the Trump administration’s criticism of Europe over issues like mass migration and climate change and continued to at times needle European policymakers. “I am here today to make it clear that America is charting a path for a new century of prosperity, and that once again, we want to do it together, with you, our cherished allies and oldest friends,” Rubio said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rubio strikes constructive tone but persists in US criticism of European allies

Il 14 gennaio, numerosi cittadini iraniani hanno attraversato il confine verso la Turchia, in un contesto di crescente repressione in Iran.

Gli inviati di Trump e Putin hanno valutato come “molto positivo” e “costruttivo” l’incontro a Davos sul tema Ucraina.

