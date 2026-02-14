Il segretario di Stato Marco Rubio ha definito gli Stati Uniti come il “figlio dell’Europa” durante una conferenza a Monaco, sottolineando il legame storico tra i due Paesi e invitando gli alleati a rafforzare la cooperazione. La sua affermazione ha suscitato attenzione tra i rappresentanti europei presenti, che hanno seguito con interesse il suo appello a unire le forze contro le minacce comuni.

Rubio was addressing the annual Munich Security Conference, where Europe’s leading powers have tried to project their own independence and strength while straining to keep an alliance with the U.S. under President Donald Trump alive. The speech delivered a degree of reassurance to European countries who fear being left in the lurch on anything from the war in Ukraine to international trade ructions in a rapidly shifting global order. “For the United States and Europe, we belong together,” he said in a speech that drew a standing ovation at the end. While European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “very much reassured” by the speech, others struck a more cautious tone. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rubio casts US, the ‘child of Europe’, as critical friend to allies

Il segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio ha espresso un messaggio di unità ai Paesi europei durante un incontro a Monaco, dopo aver criticato in passato alcune decisioni di alleati europei.

Marco Rubio ha parlato al forum di sicurezza di Monaco per sottolineare che gli Stati Uniti e l’Europa devono restare unite, in risposta alle tensioni crescenti tra le due sponde dell’Atlantico.

Sono disponibili altri contenuti per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Rubio casts US, the 'child of Europe', as critical friend to alliesSecretary of State Marco Rubio cast the United States as the child of Europe in a message of unity on Saturday, offering ... yahoo.com

Malpensa blindatissima, sono atterrati Vance e Rubio. Il corteo sulla 336. Leggi su www.malpensa24.it facebook