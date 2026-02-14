Una forte ondata di pioggia si sta abbattendo sulla Nuova Zelanda, dopo che le alluvioni hanno provocato un morto e gravi danni nella regione di Canterbury. Le strade sono diventate impraticabili e molte case sono state allagate, lasciando centinaia di persone senza corrente elettrica. Le autorità temono ulteriori allagamenti e stanno preparando interventi di emergenza.

“This is devastating news for our community,” Otorohanga District Mayor Rodney Dow said, referring to the man who apparently died in his car. The authorities didn’t give the man’s name. “Right now our focus is on supporting those affected by the widespread flooding, as well as the emergency workers and support agencies who are also helping,” Dow told a news conference. Rain began battering Otorohanga around 2 p.m. (0100 GMT) local time on Friday but worsened through the evening to the point where up to 300mm (11.8 inches) was recorded in about an hour. A pumping system designed to prevent flooding strained under the deluge, Dow said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - New Zealand readies for further storm damage after floods kill one person

