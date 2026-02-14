Medici Senza Frontiere ha sospeso alcune attività mediche in un grande ospedale del sud di Gaza dopo aver ricevuto segnalazioni di presenza di uomini armati e sospetti trasferimenti di armi. La decisione è arrivata dopo che pazienti e personale hanno riferito di incontri con persone armate all’interno della struttura, sollevando preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza e sulla possibilità di traffico di armi. La situazione ha portato a una riduzione delle cure non vitali, lasciando alcuni pazienti in attesa di assistenza.

MSF’s statement appeared to mark the first time that an international humanitarian group in Gaza has publicly reported the presence of armed men in a hospital or the possible use of such a facility for moving weapons. In recent months, patients and personnel had “seen armed men, some masked,” in areas of the hospital compound, MSF said. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said in a statement it was committed to preventing any armed presence inside hospitals, and that legal action would be taken against violators. It suggested that armed members of certain Gazan families had recently entered hospitals, but did not identify those involved. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - MSF suspends some Gaza hospital work over presence of gunmen, suspected weapons transfers, group says

Un attacco aereo ha colpito l’ospedale di Médecins Sans Frontières in Sud Sudan.

Le autorità siriane hanno arrestato un gruppo sospettato di aver lanciato i razzi contro l’aeroporto militare di Mezzeh, a Damasco.

