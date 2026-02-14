Casey Wasserman, responsabile dei Giochi di Los Angeles 2028, ha deciso di vendere la sua agenzia di talenti e marketing dopo le rivelazioni su Maxwell, secondo quanto riporta il Wall Street Journal. La decisione arriva in un momento di incertezza, con alcuni clienti che valutano di lasciare l’agenzia a causa delle polemiche legate alle recenti notizie. Wasserman ha dichiarato che la decisione è stata presa per tutelare al meglio gli interessi degli investitori e dei partner.

Wasserman has been criticized and called on to resign as the LA28 chief after the release of messages. His firm too has lost a client, with pop star Chappell Roan saying earlier this week she was no longer represented by his company. Wasserman has denied having a personal or business relationship with late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has previously apologized for his association with Maxwell, saying their relationship came before her or Epstein’s crimes were revealed. Wasserman’s talent agency did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. According to the Journal, Wasserman told his firm’s staff in an internal memo that he felt that he had “become a distraction” to its work and had begun the process of selling the company. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - LA28 chief Wasserman is putting his talent agency up for sale after Maxwell revelations, WSJ reports

Chappell Roan lascia l’agenzia di Casey Wasserman, coinvolta in polemiche per i rapporti con Ghislaine Maxwell.

Secondo il Wall Street Journal, gli Stati Uniti hanno impiegato il modello di intelligenza artificiale Claude, sviluppato da Anthropic, durante l’operazione militare in Venezuela che ha portato alla cattura di Nicolas Maduro.

Casey Wasserman, capo del comitato olimpico Los Angeles 2028, scambiò email sessuali con Ghislaine Maxwell, chiedendo vederla in “completo di pelle aderente” e un massaggio. Oggi parla di rimorso, ma lo scandalo mina la sua credibilità. #Epstein x.com