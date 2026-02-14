Gli Stati Uniti stanno pianificando azioni militari contro l’Iran che potrebbero durare diverse settimane. La decisione deriva dalla crescente tensione tra i due paesi e dalla possibilità che si intensifichino le ostilità. Fonti militari affermano che le forze statunitensi stanno rafforzando le loro capacità logistiche e strategiche in risposta a questa eventualità.

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two U.S. officials told Reuters, in what could become a far more serious conflict than previously seen between the countries. The disclosure by the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the planning, raises the stakes for the diplomacy underway between the United States and Iran. U.S. and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy over Tehran’s nuclear program, after Trump amassed military forces in the region, raising fears of new military action. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations

U.S. Signals Military Readiness on Iran

