L’Autorità dei media etiope ha deciso di non rinnovare il permesso di lavoro a tre giornalisti di Reuters a Addis Abeba, accusandoli di aver violato le normative locali. La decisione arriva in un momento in cui il governo intensifica i controlli sui media stranieri. I giornalisti coinvolti avevano recentemente pubblicato reportage su questioni sensibili legate alla sicurezza nel paese. La revoca dell’accreditamento blocca di fatto la loro attività in Etiopia.

NAIROBI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian Media Authority has declined to renew the accreditation for three Addis Ababa-based journalists from Reuters, the news agency said. The EMA also revoked the news agency’s accreditation to cover the 39th African Union summit, which was taking place in the Ethiopian capital on February 14-15. The move comes days after the news agency published an investigative report that said Ethiopia was hosting a secret camp to train thousands of fighters for the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in neighbouring Sudan. Ethiopia has not publicly commented on the story. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ethiopia revokes accreditation of Reuters journalists

La Casa Bianca di Donald Trump ha deciso di cancellare una delle principali basi scientifiche che sostenevano le norme contro le emissioni di veicoli.

La notizia che scuote oggi riguarda la detenzione di due giornalisti indipendenti in Cina.

Sono disponibili altri contenuti per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Ethiopia News Today – February 13, 2026 07:53 PM (New York time) | Africa News Highlights

Ethiopia revokes accreditation of Reuters journalistsNAIROBI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian Media Authority has declined to renew the accreditation for three Addis Ababa-based journalists from Reuters, the news agency said. The EMA also revoked the ... msn.com