Il ministro degli Esteri canadese Anita Anand ha annunciato che il Canada desidera un cambio di governo in Iran, a causa delle politiche repressioni e delle violazioni dei diritti umani nel paese. Nei giorni scorsi, Ottawa ha deciso di aumentare le sanzioni contro Teheran, colpendo figure chiave del governo e settori economici. Questa misura mira a esercitare pressione affinché il regime iraniano cambi rotta.

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada wants a change of government in Iran but would not say whether it would support a U.S. military strike, the Globe and Mail reported on Saturday. “We will not open diplomatic relationships with Iran unless there is a regime change. Period,” Anand told the Globe and Mail in an interview in Germany, where she is attending the Munich Security Conference. Canada has particularly poor relations with Iran and cut off diplomatic ties in 2012. Anand on Saturday announced further sanctions against seven individuals who are connected with the Iranian government and said Canada’s focus in the region is on the repression of human rights. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Canada wants Iran government change, increases sanctions

L’Unione Europea ha deciso di sanzionare due alti funzionari iraniani, l’Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni e il Procuratore Generale Mohammad Movahedi Azad.

L’Iran rappresenta un esempio di come si possa tentare di influenzare o modificare un regime.

Sono disponibili altri contenuti per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Canada reacts to U.S. capture of Maduro in Venezuela

Canada wants Iran government change, increases sanctionsTORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada wants a change of government in Iran but would not say whether it would support a U.S. military strike, the Globe ... msn.com

Canada wants regime change in Iran, announces more sanctionsForeign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Saturday Canada wants to see a regime change in Iran, where a recent crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests left thousands of people dead. theglobeandmail.com

Nicolas Jory Gathier - Canada sarà presente alla 9^ edizione del Lecce Tattoo Fest dal 17 al 19 Aprile 2026 - info DM @njg_tattoo NICOLAS JORY GAUTHIER WILL BE ATTENDING TO THE 9TH LECCE TATTOO FEST #leccetattoofest #leccetattooexpo #lecc facebook

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Canada is systematically destroying itself. The China deal is a disaster.” We are now on step #3 of the tariff playbook. x.com