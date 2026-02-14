Un gruppo di uomini armati ha ucciso almeno 30 persone nelle campagne del nord-ovest della Nigeria, secondo i residenti locali. Gli assalitori, a bordo di motociclette, hanno incendiato case e negozi durante l’attacco, che ha colpito tre villaggi in una zona già segnata da tensioni e violenze. La rabbia e la paura crescono tra gli abitanti, che cercano di capire cosa abbia spinto i loro vicini a compiere questa strage.

Insecurity is a pressing concern in Nigeria and the government is under mounting pressure to restore stability. Wasiu Abiodun, Niger State police spokesperson, confirmed the attack in one of the villages. “Suspected bandits invaded Tunga-Makeri village . six persons lost their lives, some houses were also set ablaze, and a yet-to-be ascertained number of persons were abducted,” Abiodun said. He added that the assailants had moved on to Konkoso village, while details of other attacks remained unclear. Jeremiah Timothy, a resident of Konkoso who fled to a nearby locality, said the attack on his village began in the early hours with sporadic gunfire. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Assailants kill at least 30 in northwest Nigeria villages, residents say

L'esercito israeliano ha emesso un avviso di evacuazione per i residenti di tre villaggi nel sud del Libano, Qennarit, Kfour e Jarjouaa, in vista di possibili operazioni militari.

Questa mattina in northwest Pakistan, cinque poliziotti sono stati uccisi durante un attacco da parte di militanti.

