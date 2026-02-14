Lo scontro tra Arabia Saudita e Emirati Arabi Uniti nel Corno d'Africa sta influenzando il vertice dell'Unione Africana di questo fine settimana. La disputa si intensifica con l’aumento di attività militari e diplomatiche nella regione, dove entrambi i paesi cercano di consolidare la loro influenza attraverso alleanze e investimenti strategici.

What began as a rivalry in Yemen has spread across the Red Sea into a region riven with conflicts - from war in Somalia and Sudan to rivalry between Ethiopia and Eritrea and a divided Libya. Saudi Arabia has been more low-profile but diplomats say Riyadh is building an alliance that includes Egypt, Turkey and Qatar. “Saudi has woken up and realised that they might lose the Red Sea,” a senior African diplomat told Reuters. “They have been sleeping all along while UAE was doing its thing in the Horn.” Initially focused on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden - both crucial shipping routes, the rivalry is now reaching further inland. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Internazionale.it - African Union summit clouded by Saudi-UAE rivalry in Horn of Africa

L’Arabia Saudita ha iniziato a rafforzare la sua presenza in Yemen dopo aver allontanato gli Emirati Arabi Uniti dalla regione.

Alcune aziende degli Emirati Arabi Uniti hanno deciso di ritirarsi da una grande fiera della difesa in Arabia Saudita.

