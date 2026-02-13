us taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs boost purchases of us goods

Gli Stati Uniti e Taiwan hanno firmato ufficialmente un accordo commerciale che riduce le tariffe e favorisce l’aumento degli acquisti di prodotti americani. La firma è avvenuta ieri a Washington, alla presenza dei rappresentanti dei due paesi, e rappresenta un passo importante per rafforzare i rapporti economici tra le due parti, soprattutto in un momento di crescente tensione con la Cina. La novità più significativa è l’impegno reciproco a eliminare alcune tariffe chiave, tra cui quella del 15% sui prodotti tecnologici taiwanesi, che ora saranno soggetti a controlli meno restrittivi.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Trump administration officials signed a final reciprocal trade agreement that confirmed a 15% U.S. tariff rate for imports from Taiwan, while committing Taiwan to a schedule for eliminating or lowering tariffs on nearly all U.S. goods. The document released by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Thursday also commits Taiwan to significantly boost purchases of U.S. goods from 2025 through 2029, including $44.4 billion of liquefied natural gas and crude oil, $15.2 billion of civil aircraft and engines, $25.2 billion of power grid equipment and generators, marine and steelmaking equipment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

