us military says it completed syria mission to transfer isis members to iraq

Il Pentagono ha annunciato che le forze militari statunitensi hanno portato a termine l’operazione in Siria, trasferendo i jihadisti dell’ISIS in Iraq. La decisione nasce dalla crescente preoccupazione per la sicurezza nella regione e mira a evitare che i detenuti possano riunirsi o riprendere attività violente. Durante l’operazione, sono stati trasferiti alcuni dei principali sospettati, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare la stabilità e prevenire nuove minacce terroristiche.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. military forces have completed their mission in Syria to transfer Islamic State detainees to Iraq, U.S. Central Command said on Friday. "The 23-day transfer mission began on Jan. 21 and resulted in U.S. forces successfully transporting more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody," Central Command said in a statement. The transfer started after a rapid offensive by Syrian government forces in northeast Syria against Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S. ally which had guarded the Islamic State detainees and the facilities where they were incarcerated for years.

Le autorità statunitensi prevedono di completare nei prossimi giorni il trasferimento di circa 7.

