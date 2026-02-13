US judge orders Trump administration to facilitate deported college student’s return

Un giudice federale di Boston ha deciso di imporre all’amministrazione Trump di aiutare un giovane studente universitario a tornare negli Stati Uniti, dopo che le autorità avevano negato il suo rientro senza spiegazioni chiare. La vicenda riguarda un ragazzo che aveva già completato gran parte del suo percorso accademico prima di essere stato deportato, lasciando in sospeso i suoi studi e il suo futuro.

BOSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Boston on Friday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to facilitate the return of a college student it acknowledged it had deported to Honduras in violation of a court order but had declined to bring back. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns said it was “time for the government to make amends” as he gave it two weeks to facilitate the return of Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a Babson College student who was deported after being detained at an airport while traveling to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in Texas. Il giudice distrettuale statunitense Richard Stearns ha detto che era “tempo per il governo di fare ammenda”, dando due settimane di tempo per facilitare il ritorno di Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, una studentessa del Babson College che era stata deportata dopo essere stata trattenuta. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Trump administration ha rifiutato di permettere a uno studente deportato in Honduras di tornare negli Stati Uniti.

Un giudice federale negli Stati Uniti ha suggerito all’amministrazione Trump di risolvere una situazione burocratica emettendo un visto studentesco a uno studente deportato erroneamente in Honduras.

