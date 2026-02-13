Ukraine’s FM says China could help end the war invites counterpart to Ukraine

Kyiv, 13 febbraio – Il ministro degli Esteri ucraino, Andrii Sybiha, ha annunciato di aver invitato il suo collega cinese a visitare l’Ucraina, sottolineando che Pechino potrebbe contribuire a trovare una soluzione alla guerra, dopo che il governo cinese ha espresso una posizione più aperta sul conflitto.

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that he had invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Ukraine, adding that Beijing could help to end the four-year war with Russia. “China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine,” Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny. Live after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. “We appreciate China’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation.” “La Cina può svolgere un ruolo importante nel realizzare una pace giusta per l’Ucraina”, ha detto Sybiha al canale televisivo ucraino Novyny. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha detto che gli Stati Uniti vogliono che Russia e Ucraina trovino una soluzione al conflitto prima dell’estate.

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha detto che gli Stati Uniti spingono Russia e Ucraina a trovare una soluzione per mettere fine alla guerra già prima dell'estate.

