two men jailed in uk over is inspired plot to kill hundreds of jews

Due uomini sono stati condannati in Inghilterra dopo aver pianificato un attentato ispirato all’ISIS per uccidere centinaia di persone della comunità ebraica, un’azione che avrebbe potuto causare gravi conseguenze. La polizia ha scoperto il progetto prima che potesse essere portato a termine, interrompendo così un piano violento in fase avanzata.

Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, were both convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court, which began a week after an unrelated deadly attack on a synagogue in the nearby northwest city of Manchester. Prosecutors said the pair were Islamist extremists who wanted to use automatic firearms to kill as many Jews as they could. Judge Mark Wall sentenced Saadaoui to a minimum term of 37 years and Hussein to a minimum term of 26 years, saying: “You were very close to being ready to carry out this plan.” I procuratori hanno detto che i due erano estremisti islamici che volevano usare armi da fuoco automatiche per uccidere quanti più ebrei possibile. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un uomo sudanese, richiedente asilo nel Regno Unito, è stato condannato a almeno 29 anni di carcere per aver ucciso una donna che lavorava in un hotel nel centro dell’Inghilterra.

Una donna polacca è stata condannata in Inghilterra per aver ucciso il partner e aver nascosto il suo corpo smembrato nel giardino di casa.

