Trump says he will visit Venezuela after ‘very good’ relationship with interim president

Donald Trump ha annunciato che visiterà il Venezuela dopo aver definito il rapporto tra i due paesi “molto buono”. La decisione arriva pochi giorni dopo che il presidente americano ha espresso ottimismo sulla collaborazione con l'attuale governo venezuelano, nonostante le tensioni passate. Trump ha anche sottolineato che intende rafforzare i legami economici e politici con Caracas, aprendo la possibilità di incontri ufficiali nei prossimi mesi.

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States relationship with Venezuela is “very good” and that he plans to visit the country. Trump’s praise for Venezuela’s interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, and comes as the Trump administration is trying to boost oil deals in the country. “I’m going to make a visit to Venezuela,” Trump told reporters at the White House, although he did not share any additional details. “We have a very good relationship with the president of Venezuela,” Trump said, noting the United States is “working together very closely” with Rodriguez on access to oil. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ad interim del Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, ha annunciato che finora sono stati rilasciati 626 detenuti.

