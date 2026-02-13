Time for Europe to become geopolitical power France’s Macron says

Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron ha affermato che l’Europa deve assumere un ruolo più forte nel campo geopolitico, dopo aver osservato che le tensioni internazionali richiedono strategie chiare e decisive. Durante un incontro a Monaco, Macron ha sottolineato l’urgenza di sviluppare capacità di attacco a lungo raggio e rafforzare la collaborazione tra i paesi europei. La sua dichiarazione arriva in un momento in cui i conflitti globali aumentano e l’Europa cerca di affermare la propria autonomia strategica.

“This is the right time for audacity. This is the right time for a strong Europe,” Macron said. “Europe has to learn to become a geopolitical power. It was not part of our DNA.” “The Europeans must start this work with their own thinking and their own interests. So my proposal today is to launch a series of consultations on this important issue, which we have started to flesh out with our British and German colleagues, but in the broader European consultation with all the colleagues here, with a lot of capacities, a lot of strategic thinking,” Macron said. Macron, who is scheduled to deliver a speech later this month on how he sees the role of France’s nuclear deterrent within Europe, said he had started those consultations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

