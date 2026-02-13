Tre scialpinisti sono morti sabato dopo essere stati travolti da una slavina a Val d’Isère, in Francia. La valanga si è staccata in una zona frequentata dagli appassionati di sport invernali, dove i testimoni hanno riferito di aver sentito un forte boato prima che la neve cadesse. La neve si è staccata improvvisamente, travolgendo tre persone che stavano scendendo con le ciaspole.

Bonnevie said one of the victims was a French national while the others were foreigners. Bonnevie said an inquiry into the incident was underway. It appeared that one of the victims had been caught in the avalanche high up on the mountain slope and that the two others had been among a group of five, including a professional guide, lower down the mountain face who did not see the approaching disaster, he added. Meteo France, the national weather service, on Thursday had placed the local area under a red alert for avalanche risk. Bonnevie ha detto che una delle vittime era di nazionalità francese, mentre gli altri erano stranieri. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Three skiers killed in avalanche in France’s Val d’Isere resort

