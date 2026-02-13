A SpaceX lancia il dodicesimo equipaggio a lunga durata verso la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale, con due astronauti a bordo, partendo da Cape Canaveral alle prime luci dell'alba di venerdì, in un volo che mira a rafforzare le missioni di lunga durata e la presenza statunitense nello spazio.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida early on Friday with a crew of two U.S. NASA astronauts, a French astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut headed to the International Space Station for an eight-month science mission in Earth orbit. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, at about 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT). The four crew were set to reach the space station on Saturday afternoon after a 34-hour flight, docking with the orbiting laboratory platform some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - SpaceX launches 12th long-duration crew to International Space Station

Approfondimenti su international space

NASA e SpaceX hanno stabilito la data prevista per il rientro sulla Terra della missione Crew-11.

SpaceX ha deciso di spostare le future missioni di Crew Dragon dal terminal di lancio LC-39A a SLC-40, sempre a Cape Canaveral.

LIVE! NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 Launch to International Space Station

Ultime notizie su international space

SpaceX launches 12th long-duration crew to International Space StationThe mission, designated Crew-12, ?marks the 12th long-duration ISS team that NASA has flown aboard a SpaceX launch vehicle since the private rocket venture founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk ... yahoo.com

Space News | Latest Headlines | ReutersFind latest space news from every corner of the globe at Reuters.com, your online source for breaking international news coverage. reuters.com

The International Master of Journalism visits the European Space Agency looking at how satellite data can strengthen reporting, from climate coverage to investigation @salvatrice.dannac - facebook.com facebook