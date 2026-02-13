SpaceX launches 12th long-duration crew to International Space Station

A SpaceX lancia il dodicesimo equipaggio a lunga durata verso la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale, con due astronauti a bordo, partendo da Cape Canaveral alle prime luci dell'alba di venerdì, in un volo che mira a rafforzare le missioni di lunga durata e la presenza statunitense nello spazio.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida early on Friday with a crew of two U.S. NASA astronauts, a French astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut headed to the International Space Station for an eight-month science mission in Earth orbit. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, at about 5:15 a.m. EST (1015 GMT). The four crew were set to reach the space station on Saturday afternoon after a 34-hour flight, docking with the orbiting laboratory platform some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

