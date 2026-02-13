Due persone sono state uccise e un'altra è rimasta ferita durante un sparatoria avvenuta giovedì sera nel dormitorio della South Carolina State University, un campus storico di Orangeburg, nel Sud Carolina, dove i colpi sono stati esplosi in piena notte, disturbando il sonno degli studenti.

The shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. local time in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex, according to the statement, posted on the university’s Facebook page. Few additional official details were immediately available, including whether anyone who perpetrated the shooting was still at large. “University officials have not yet confirmed the victims’ identities or the condition of the wounded person,” the statement said. South Carolina State, whose enrollment numbers more than 3,000 students, is one of two historically Black universities in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a riverfront college town about 40 miles southeast of the state capital, Columbia. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Shooting at South Carolina State University leaves two dead, one wounded

Una sparatoria a Tumbler Ridge, nella provincia canadese di British Columbia, ha causato la morte di dieci persone, tra cui si sospetta anche l’autore dell’attacco.

Un piccolo aereo si è schiantato nel mare al largo della costa di South Australia, causando la morte di tre uomini.

Contenuti correlati

Shootings at South Carolina State University leave 1 dead, another injured

Argomenti discussi: North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals Prediction, 2/9/2026 College Basketball Picks, Best Bets & Odds.

Two dead in shooting at South Carolina State UniversityA shooting at South Carolina State University left two people dead, one injured, and left the entire university on lockdown. washingtonexaminer.com

Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2, wounds 1A shooting at a residential complex of South Carolina State University left two dead and one wounded. The campus in Orangeburg was placed on lockdown, classes were cancelled, and investigators are on ... telanganatoday.com

L’ombra del morbillo sulla South Carolina: quando la politica ignora la scienza medica x.com

Quello che si vedeva dal satellite ieri mattina. Venti freddi, asciutti, che scorrono sulla terraferma ormai liberata dalla depressione che ha portato le nevicate fino al South Carolina. Manto nevoso in bella vista, abbondante. Ed i venti, una volta arrivati al mare, si - facebook.com facebook