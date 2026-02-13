saipem is studying the construction of the first private refinery in libya

Saipem sta valutando la costruzione della prima raffineria privata in Libia, un progetto che mira a ridurre la dipendenza del paese dalle importazioni di diesel. La decisione nasce dalla necessità di sbloccare un paradosso: nonostante abbia le riserve di petrolio più grandi in Africa, la Libia si trova a dover importare gran parte dei carburanti. Un dettaglio che distingue questa iniziativa è la volontà di Saipem di coinvolgere partner libici per accelerare i tempi di realizzazione.

The preliminary project is unprecedented and would help the country free itself from dependence on foreign diesel supplies. The role of Muheet Oil Refining and the doubts about its owner, Ahmed Gadalla Libya is trying to free itself from a paradox: being the African country with the largest oil reserves, yet forced to import much of its diesel needs. A wealthy businessman from Benghazi, Ahmed Gadalla, now intends to develop, with Italy’s help, the country’s first private refinery. According to Gadalla himself, speaking to Il Foglio, the Italian company Saipem, a leader in engineering, drilling, and the execution of large projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, has been contacted by Muheet Oil Refining Co. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfoglio.it

