rsf committed atrocities during el fasher capture un human rights body says

Le forze di supporto rapido (RSF) hanno commesso gravissimi abusi durante la presa di El Fasher, nel Nord Darfur, secondo quanto afferma il rapporto delle Nazioni Unite sui diritti umani. L’organismo internazionale accusa i miliziani di aver perpetrato violenze che configurano crimini di guerra e potenzialmente crimini contro l’umanità, con un dettaglio che evidenzia come molti civili siano stati catturati e torturati durante gli scontri.

RSF committed "widespread atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity," said a report published by the OHCHR. Le Forze di Supporto Rapido hanno commesso "atrocità diffuse che equivalgono a crimini di guerra e possibili crimini contro l'umanità", si legge in un rapporto pubblicato dall'OHCHR.

La denuncia arriva da Human Rights Watch: secondo l’organizzazione, l’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha messo sotto attacco alcuni dei pilastri fondamentali della democrazia negli Stati Uniti.

