A Parigi, Josue Perales ha deciso di sorprendere la fidanzata Kayla Balboa con una proposta di matrimonio sulla Senna, trasformando un semplice viaggio in una vera e propria operazione commerciale: le proposte romantiche sono diventate un settore in forte crescita, con agenzie specializzate che organizzano eventi su misura tra i monumenti più iconici della città.

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - When Texan Josue Perales brought his girlfriend Kayla Balboa to Paris, she thought it was just a romantic getaway. Instead, he had hired a marriage proposal planning agency to set up a dreamy scene overlooking the Eiffel Tower, complete with white roses and candles, to seek her hand in marriage. “She’s always been mentioning how this is her dream. I would always say, ‘no, no’,” Perales told Reuters moments after getting down on one knee. “She wasn’t expecting it at all.” Business is booming for marriage proposal planners in Paris, dubbed the “City of Love,” with love-struck couples paying thousands of euros for bespoke proposal experiences. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Romantic proposals become a booming business in ‘City of Love’

