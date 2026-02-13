Prominent Norwegians’ Epstein links will be investigated PM says

Il primo ministro Jonas Gahr Støre ha annunciato che verranno approfondite le connessioni tra alcuni personaggi di spicco norvegesi e Jeffrey Epstein, dopo le recenti rivelazioni sui loro rapporti con il finanziere accusato di traffico sessuale, che hanno suscitato scalpore nel paese.

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday it was crucial the relationships between prominent Norwegians and the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein be investigated to the full. “I think it has been quite shocking for people to get this insight into this world and the connection between people with power. And how it has affected people without power, who have been abused and subjected to assault,” Stoere told public broadcaster NRK. “As prime minister, I have a responsibility to speak clearly about this. And that we, in every way now, contribute to the matter being clarified,” he said, in his first extensive interview since the release of the latest Epstein files. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

