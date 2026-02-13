Viktor Orban ha intensificato la sua campagna elettorale, chiedendo agli elettori di scegliere tra “guerra o pace” mentre la Hungary si avvicina a un voto cruciale, con il primo ministro che cerca di consolidare il suo potere dopo 16 anni al governo.

“We will decide our fate in April. What’s at stake is: war or peace,” Orban, leader of the nationalist Fidesz party, said on Facebook this week. “For peace, Fidesz is the safe choice.” Fidesz has also put up billboards nationwide that depict an obedient-looking opposition leader Peter Magyar saying “yes” as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demands “Money for Ukraine!” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asks for weapons. Orban has long been at loggerheads with the EU over Ukraine, among many other issues. Defying Brussels, he has maintained cordial ties with Moscow, refuses to send weapons to Ukraine, and says Kyiv can never join the EU. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Orban scales up ‘war or peace’ campaign as Hungary heads to pivotal vote

