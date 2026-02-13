Una donna di 46 anni è morta a Barcellona venerdì dopo essere stata colpita da un pezzo di tetto di un magazzino abbattuto dall’ottava tempesta a colpire la penisola iberica quest’inverno. La vittima si trovava vicino a un’area industriale quando il forte vento ha sollevato e sganciato la copertura, causando la tragedia. Un dettaglio che distingue questa tempesta dalle precedenti è l’intensità del vento, che ha raggiunto i 120 kmh, e il rischio ancora elevato di ulteriori danni nelle prossime ore.

Heavy rain, thunder, snow and strong gales have repeatedly battered Spain and Portugal, damaging infrastructure and crops and forcing authorities to evacuate thousands of people. “This succession of eight storms . is truly extraordinary,” Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told national broadcaster TVE. “We need to consider whether this is an extraordinary phenomenon or whether, looking ahead, it could happen more often.” About 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) of berries, citrus fruit, olives and other crops have been damaged, and that figure could increase significantly, Planas said. Spain has recorded 38% more rainfall than average since October, according to state weather service AEMET. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - One dead in Spain as another storm hits the Iberian Peninsula

