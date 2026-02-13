new yorkers return pride flag to stonewall after trump administration removed it

A New York, i funzionari hanno riappeso il grande arcobaleno della Pride sopra il monumento di Stonewall dopo che l’amministrazione Trump aveva rimosso la bandiera.

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - New York officials on Thursday hoisted a large rainbow Pride flag over the Stonewall National Monument that was removed by the Trump administration earlier in the week. Hundreds of people flocked to New York’s Lower Manhattan to return the flag to the monument, which marks the birthplace of the modern U.S. gay rights movement. The act of defiance against the Trump administration was carried out during a ceremony led by Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and attended by city, state and federal elected officials. “The community should rejoice. We have prevailed,” Hoylman-Sigal said shortly after the flag was hoisted. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

