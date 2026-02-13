Inhambane, Mozambique, si prepara ad affrontare l’impatto del ciclone Gezani, che si avvicina con venti molto intensi e piogge torrenziali. I residenti hanno iniziato a rafforzare le case con sacchi di sabbia e lastre di ferro ondulato, cercando di proteggersi dai danni più gravi. La tempesta sta entrando nel vivo del suo percorso verso la costa, creando preoccupazione tra la popolazione locale.

The tropical storm tore through Madagascar earlier this week, killing at least 40 people and causing major damage to the Indian Ocean island’s second-biggest city Toamasina. Mozambique has been hit by frequent weather-related disasters that scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change. Mozambique’s weather service expects Cyclone Gezani to pass close to Inhambane any time from Friday afternoon, before moving back out into the Mozambique Channel. People in Inhambane have been placing sandbags on their roofs to try to stop them being blown off by intense winds and barricading windows with sheets of corrugated iron. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mozambique port city braces for impact of Cyclone Gezani

Approfondimenti su cyclone gezani

Un ciclone tropicale si è abbattuto sulla costa orientale di Madagascar, provocando almeno nove vittime.

Le registrazioni delle chiamate di emergenza dopo l’episodio a Minneapolis evidenziano la confusione e il tumulto seguiti all’incidente con l’ICE.

Ultime notizie su cyclone gezani

Mozambique port city braces for impact of Cyclone GezaniResidents of Inhambane, a port city in Mozambique, were reinforcing their homes with sandbags and corrugated iron in preparation for the potentially ... yahoo.com

Mozambique braces for Tropical Storm GezaniMozambican authorities say Gezani is expected to strengthen into a full tropical cyclone before making landfall on Friday. apanews.net

Ever wondered how Tropical Cyclone like Gezani which has hit the eastern parts of Madagascar last night (Toamasina city as intense tropical cyclone, with gust winds of around 250km/h) are named Their names are in alphabetical order from the first to the la - facebook.com facebook

In #Madagascar il #ciclone #Gezani causa almeno 31 morti e distrugge il 75% di #Toamasina: case crollate, alberi sradicati e una popolazione sotto shock dopo il passaggio del fenomeno atmosferico, uno dei più violenti registrati nella zona. x.com