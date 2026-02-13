monarchists rally in support of ex king as nepal limps toward election

A Kathmandu, migliaia di monarchici si sono radunati venerdì per accogliere il ritorno dell'ex re Gyanendra, in un momento di tensione politica mentre il paese si avvicina alle elezioni. La manifestazione, organizzata spontaneamente sui social, ha visto sostenitori sventolare bandiere monarchiche e gridare slogan a favore della restaurazione della monarchia, che da anni è stata abolita. La presenza di questi sostenitori evidenzia le divisioni ancora vive nel Nepal post-repubblica.

A special assembly dominated by former Maoist rebels abolished Nepal’s monarchy in 2008 and turned the Hindu-majority, Himalayan mountain nation into a secular republic. Gyanendra, 78, the last king, has since been living in his private home in Kathmandu as a commoner. Meanwhile, Nepal has had 14 changes of government in the past 18 years and the instability has spooked investors and retarded growth. “We must restore the monarchy because the king can be a caring guardian of all Nepali people, something many corrupt political leaders have failed to do,” said Sanatan Prasad Regmi, 55, a Gyanendra supporter. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

