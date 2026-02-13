macron calls for stronger measures against antisemitism in france

Il presidente Emmanuel Macron ha annunciato la necessità di adottare misure più dure contro l'antisemitismo in Francia. La decisione arriva dopo un aumento degli atti di odio e di discriminazione segnalati negli ultimi mesi. Macron ha sottolineato l'importanza di tutelare le comunità e di rafforzare le leggi per contrastare questa piaga, che continua a minacciare la coesione sociale del paese. Un esempio concreto è l'incremento delle denunce di atti antisemiti, che hanno raggiunto livelli preoccupanti nel 2023.

Even as incidents fell 16% year-on-year, they remained at “historically high” levels for three consecutive years, the Ministry said. The increase followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent conflict in Gaza. “Schools, the justice system, elected officials: everyone must be mobilised,” Macron said at a ceremony commemorating 20 years since the death of Ilan Halimi, a 23-year-old Jewish man who died after being kidnapped and held captive for 24 days. A gang leader was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for his abduction, torture and murder. Macron criticized what he called the “poison of online hatred” and urged the European Commission to hold big online platforms accountable. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

