Lebanon’s Berri says parliamentary election must be held on time

Nabih Berri, presidente del Parlamento libanese, ha affermato che le elezioni legislative si terranno come previsto il 10 maggio. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di incertezza e tensioni politiche nel paese. Berri ha sottolineato l’importanza di rispettare le scadenze per garantire la stabilità democratica, anche di fronte alle difficoltà economiche e alle proteste che hanno attraversato il Libano negli ultimi mesi. La conferma del voto si inserisce in un contesto di crescente attesa tra i cittadini, desiderosi di un cambio di passo politico.

BEIRUT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Friday he was committed to holding a parliamentary election as scheduled on May 10, despite calls from some politicians to postpone the vote. Several politicians have called for a delay, citing security concerns in southern Lebanon, where Israel has carried out air strikes targeting Hezbollah. Berri, a Shi’ite leader allied with Hezbollah, said in a statement carried by the state-run National News Agency that he had informed President Joseph Aoun and the government of his position. Berri has opened the candidacy registry for the election and submitted the first nomination request for the Tyre-Zahrani district in southern Lebanon. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

