kucoin highlights trust first infrastructure at consensus hong kong defining trust as a key factor in exchange selection

KuCoin ha sottolineato oggi a Consensus Hong Kong 2026 l’importanza di una infrastruttura basata sulla fiducia, distinguendosi come una delle principali piattaforme di scambio a livello globale.

- PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 12, 2026 PRNewswire -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today took part in a featured panel at Consensus Hong Kong 2026 titled "Turning Intelligence into Action." Represented by Edwin Wong, Vice President and Head of Risk Control, KuCoin joined industry leaders to discuss how the digital asset sector can strengthen security, enhance customer protection, and move toward operational standards that work across jurisdictions. The panel synthesized diverse perspectives on risk intelligence, featuring Adam, CEO of Inca Digital, and Amanda, Head of Americas of VerifyVASP. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

Ribo Life Science, azienda specializzata nel settore biotecnologico, ha completato con successo l’iter di quotazione e si è ufficialmente quotata sul mercato principale della Borsa di Hong Kong.

La Borsa guarda con interesse all’ipotesi di un ‘blind trust’ per gestire la quota cinese in Pirelli.

