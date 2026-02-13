japan seizes chinese fishing boat arrests skipper

Le autorità giapponesi hanno sequestrato una barca da pesca cinese e arrestato il capitano dopo che il peschereccio ha cercato di scappare durante un controllo nella zona economica esclusiva al largo delle coste di Okinawa, suscitando tensioni tra i due paesi.

The captain, a 47-year-old Chinese national, is accused of ignoring orders to stop for an on-board inspection on Thursday in waters off southwest Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan’s fisheries agency said. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura, John Geddie and Anton Bridge in Tokyo and Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Saad Sayeed) Il ministero degli Esteri cinese non ha risposto immediatamente a una richiesta di commento. (Articoli di Mariko Katsumura, John Geddie e Anton Bridge a Tokyo e Joe Cash a Pechino; Montaggio di Jacqueline Wong e Saad Sayeed) Regalati o regala Internazionale. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

