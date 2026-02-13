A Karachi, un gruppo di giovani tra vent’anni si riunisce in un club sportivo chiuso, dove neon colorati illuminano le pareti e la musica elettronica risuona forte, offrendo un’alternativa alle tradizionali feste notturne. La causa di questa nuova tendenza è la crescente voglia dei ragazzi di vivere serate senza alcool né droghe, cercando un’esperienza più autentica e sicura. Un dettaglio che distingue questa scena dai soliti party è la presenza di spazi dedicati al benessere e al rispetto delle regole, attirando così un pubblico sempre più ampio.

KARACHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Under neon lights at an indoor sports club in Karachi, twenty-somethings drifted between glowing courts and a DJ booth, dancing with coffee cups and iced tea in hand. In Pakistan, a growing number of Gen Z are opting for “sober socialising”, joining a global trend as young people increasingly opt for healthier lifestyles. Here, though, the shift carries an added appeal: Drinking alcohol is illegal for Muslims, who make up the vast majority of Pakistan’s population. They are increasingly turning their backs on the party scene of the past, which often involved underground venues because of the presence of alcohol and drugs, and the risk of running afoul of authorities. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - In Karachi, sober raves offer Gen Z a new kind of nightlife

