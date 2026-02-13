A Budapest, il partito di opposizione Tisza mantiene il vantaggio di 10 punti percentuali rispetto a Fidesz, il movimento di Viktor Orban, mentre il numero di elettori indecisi diminuisce, secondo un sondaggio pubblicato oggi.

Orban is facing the biggest challenge to his power since his Fidesz party came to power in a landslide victory in 2010, although the outcome remains uncertain. The latest poll, conducted between January 31 and February 6 by Idea Institute, found that 48% of decided voters backed Tisza while 38% supported Orban’s Fidesz, unchanged from the previous month. Idea Institute also said in a post on its official Facebook page that the number of undecided voters had dropped by 3 percentage points to 24% in a month. “In the past month, many voters found a party to support, and smaller parties were also able to benefit from that,” they said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungary’s Tisza party keeps its lead as number of undecided voters drops, poll shows

Approfondimenti su hungary tisza

In Ungheria, il partito Tisza mantiene un vantaggio di otto punti percentuali rispetto a Fidesz di Viktor Orban, secondo un sondaggio pubblicato oggi.

La principale opposizione in Ungheria, il partito Tisza, ha appena presentato il suo programma in vista delle elezioni del 12 aprile.

Ultime notizie su hungary tisza

Dopo 15 anni al potere, il governo ungherese accusa il partito Tisza, fondato da un anno, di essere responsabile delle carenze del sistema sanitario.The pact between Brussels and Hungary’s opposition Tisza Party, led by Péter Magyar, is preventing the renovation of ambulance stations and hospitals, the state secretary for health said in Gy?r, in ... dailynewshungary.com

Il partito del più grande sfidante di Orbán, Magyar, farebbe rivivere il Gruppo VisegrádThe Tisza Party is working to revive the Visegrád Group and supplement it with the rest of the countries of Central Europe, Péter Magyar, the leader of the opposition party, said at the congress of ... dailynewshungary.com