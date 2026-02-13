German foreign minister | some in NATO irritated by US remarks

Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Annalena Baerbock, ha dichiarato venerdì che alcune persone all’interno della NATO sono infastidite dalle recenti dichiarazioni fatte da rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti, a causa delle critiche aperte sulla gestione delle spese militari europee e delle tensioni sulla linea di comando.

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday that recent comments by U.S. government representatives have caused irritation within NATO, and the Munich Security Conference is an opportunity to overcome differences. “This alliance is also under pressure. There is alienation, there is irritation about some of the things we hear from Washington. We need to talk about this here together. We want to define our common denominators and the meaning of NATO,” Johann Wadephul told German broadcaster ARD, speaking from Munich. “Anche questa alleanza è sotto pressione. C’è alienazione, c’è irritazione per alcune delle cose che sentiamo da Washington. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Johann Wadephul, ha affermato che tra Germania e Stati Uniti prevale un clima di accordo, con meno divergenze rispetto al passato.

Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Johann Wadephul, ha sottolineato l’importanza di rafforzare i legami transatlantici in vista della visita negli Stati Uniti.

