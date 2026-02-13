french tourist found dead in chad after falling off cliff

Un turista francese è stato trovato morto in Ciad dopo essere caduto da una scogliera, poche ore dopo essere scomparso durante un'escursione nella regione del nord-est. La vittima, identificata come un uomo di 35 anni, si trovava in zona con altri visitatori quando è scivolato sul bordo di un dirupo, probabilmente a causa di un passo incauto. Gli autorità locali hanno riferito che l’incidente si è verificato in un’area molto frequentata da escursionisti, ma questa è la prima volta che si registra un incidente così grave in questa zona.

The mayor of Amdjarass said the army leading the search informed him earlier this Friday that the tourist had been found dead, and that local medical staff confirmed the death. An official at Chad’s Tourism Ministry said the man, who had appeared weak, likely died after falling from a cliff, and added that further details would be released once the body arrived in the capital N’Djamena. France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it was in contact with Chadian authorities after one of its citizens disappeared during the International Festival of Saharan Cultures near Amdjarass, as a search was under way. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

