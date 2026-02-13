factbox key priorities of the bnp winner of bangladesh election

La Bangladesh National Party (BNP) ha ottenuto venerdì una vittoria schiacciante, conquistando i due terzi dei seggi alle elezioni generali, una conquista che potrebbe portare stabilità nel paese. La vittoria è arrivata dopo settimane di tensioni e proteste contro il governo uscente, accusato di brogli e di aver manipolato il voto. La notizia si distingue perché, per la prima volta in anni, il partito di opposizione si assicura una maggioranza così ampia, rafforzando così la sua posizione politica.

The party, led by Tarique Rahman, will return to power after 20 years. Rahman, the son of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister. Here are some of the key promises made by the BNP in its election manifesto, which has the motto ‘Bangladesh before all’: * To implement all points of the July Charter that seeks to create new constitutional bodies, introduce a bicameral parliament, along with broader changes in line with political parties’ commitments * To undertake measures so that legally operating foreign businesses can repatriate their stipulated profits to home countries within 30 days Il partito, guidato da Tarique Rahman, tornerà al potere dopo 20 anni. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

