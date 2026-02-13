Ekrem Imamoglu, il sindaco di Istanbul condannato e ancora in carcere, ha sfidato il presidente Erdogan a convocare subito le elezioni anticipate, precisando che il momento sarebbe opportuno per cambiare il corso della politica turca.

Imamoglu has emerged in recent years as Erdogan’s main rival, with polls suggesting he could indeed defeat Turkey’s leader of more than two decades if he is able to run. But he has been the focus of a crackdown on the main opposition party that rights groups and foreign observers say has undermined the democratic credentials of EU candidate and NATO member Turkey. “We want early elections now. But the current president sees the coming defeat and shies away from elections,” a defiant Imamoglu said in his responses to Reuters’ questions conveyed by his legal team from the prison at Silivri, west of Istanbul. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-Jailed Istanbul mayor dares Erdogan to call early elections now

