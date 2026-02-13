EU reconsidering funds for Serbia as justice laws ‘eroding trust’

Luca Petrovic, il sindaco di Belgrado, ha annunciato ieri che l’Unione Europea sta valutando di bloccare i fondi destinati a Serbia, pari a 1,6 miliardi di euro, a causa delle recenti modifiche alle leggi sulla giustizia che, secondo Bruxelles, minano la fiducia nel processo di riforma del paese.

BELGRADE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The European Union could withhold funds from a 1.6 billion euro allocation of loans and grants to Serbia, after Belgrade passed laws that are “eroding trust” in its commitment to the rule of law, the bloc’s enlargement commissioner said. “These amendments are eroding trust. It is becoming harder for those in Brussels who are willing to advance with Serbia to make their case,” EU enlargement commissioner Marta Kos said in emailed comments to Reuters late on Thursday. Kos said the commission was reviewing funding for Serbia under the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, aimed at aligning the region to EU rules and ultimately bringing countries such as Serbia into the bloc. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

