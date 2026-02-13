COPENHAGEN, 13 febbraio – Denmark invierà quattro jet da combattimento F-35 alla missione NATO Arctic Sentry, per rafforzare la sorveglianza nell’Artico, una decisione annunciata dal ministro della Difesa Troels Lund Poulsen.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Denmark will provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday. COPENHAGEN, 13 febbraio (Reuters) - La Danimarca fornirà quattro caccia F-35 alla missione Arctic Sentry della NATO, ha detto venerdì il ministro della Difesa danese Troels Lund Poulsen. Regalati o regala Internazionale. Con un unico abbonamento hai la rivista di carta e tutte le versioni digitali. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO’s Arctic Sentry

Questa mattina, il governo svedese ha annunciato che invierà i suoi aerei da combattimento Gripen per pattugliare le acque intorno a Groenlandia e Islanda.

La NATO ha avviato ufficialmente “Arctic Sentry”, una missione per rafforzare la sua presenza nell’Artico.

Contenuti correlati

Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic SentryCOPENHAGEN, Feb 13 () - Denmark will provide four F-35 fighter ?jets to NATO's Arctic ?Sentry mission, Danish Defence Minister Troels ?Lund Poulsen said on Friday. NATO said on Wednesday it had ... uk.news.yahoo.com

Arctic Sentry promette maggiore coordinamento interno alla @NATO nell'Artico. Il primo effetto è stato annunciato oggi: La Svezia pattuglierà l'Islanda e la Groenlandia con i caccia #Gripen x.com

Un ufficiale militare della Nato ha detto a Euronews che Arctic Sentry non è un modo di placare gli Usa dopo la disputa sulla Groenlandia ma una prova che l'Alleanza sta "cercando di anticipare" le minacce nell'Artico #EuropeNews - facebook.com facebook