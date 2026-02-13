Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO’s Arctic Sentry

COPENHAGEN, 13 febbraio – Denmark invierà quattro jet da combattimento F-35 alla missione NATO Arctic Sentry, per rafforzare la sorveglianza nell’Artico, una decisione annunciata dal ministro della Difesa Troels Lund Poulsen.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Denmark will provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday. COPENHAGEN, 13 febbraio (Reuters) - La Danimarca fornirà quattro caccia F-35 alla missione Arctic Sentry della NATO, ha detto venerdì il ministro della Difesa danese Troels Lund Poulsen.

Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry

Questa mattina, il governo svedese ha annunciato che invierà i suoi aerei da combattimento Gripen per pattugliare le acque intorno a Groenlandia e Islanda.

NATO has begun “Arctic Sentry”, a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic

La NATO ha avviato ufficialmente “Arctic Sentry”, una missione per rafforzare la sua presenza nell’Artico.

