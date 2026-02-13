Bangladesh’s BNP wins two-thirds majority in landmark election

La Bangladesh National Party (BNP) ha conquistato una vittoria netta nelle elezioni di venerdì, ottenendo i due terzi dei seggi in parlamento, dopo settimane di tensioni e accuse di brogli. La vittoria, che rappresenta una svolta significativa nel panorama politico del paese, arriva in un momento in cui il governo uscente aveva cercato di limitare la partecipazione degli oppositori. Un dettaglio che distingue questa tornata elettorale è stata la decisione della BNP di partecipare nonostante le controversie e le proteste di massa che hanno caratterizzato la campagna.

Latest counts in an election seen as the South Asian nation’s first truly competitive in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, domestic TV channels said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation. The BNP, which returns to power after 20 years, thanked the people soon after winning a majority in the overnight vote count and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people. “Despite winning . by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised,” the party said in a statement calling for prayers nationwide. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it

L’opposizione del Bangladesh, il BNP, ha ottenuto una vittoria importante nelle elezioni parlamentari di venerdì.

Oggi in Bangladesh si vota per le elezioni più importanti degli ultimi anni.

Bangladesh's BNP wins parliamentary election.

