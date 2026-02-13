analysis risk of missteps hangs over us backed ceasefire deal in northeast syria

Un accordo di cessate il fuoco sostenuto dagli Stati Uniti nella Siria nord-orientale rischia di fallire, a causa delle tensioni tra le fazioni coinvolte. Le forze americane temono che le continue aggressioni da parte delle milizie locali possano compromettere il fragile accordo. Nei giorni scorsi, diversi scontri hanno aumentato la preoccupazione di un nuovo aumento della violenza nella regione.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement in northeastern Syria leaves thorny questions unresolved, as Kurds seek to retain some authority despite a much weakened hand following the rapid advance of central government forces. The struggle for Syria’s northeast has brought the biggest shift in control since former leader Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024. After months of deadlock, Damascus seized swathes of territory from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) before agreeing to the plan that foresees its remaining enclave being integrated into the state. For now, the SDF has a firm grip over areas it still holds. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Le forze siriane stanno avanzando nel nord-est del paese, dirigendosi verso Raqqa e Hasakah, aree sotto controllo curdo e sostenute dagli Stati Uniti.

La Turchia ha sottolineato l'importanza di mantenere il cessate il fuoco in Siria durante il trasferimento dei detenuti dello Stato Islamico verso l'Iraq.

