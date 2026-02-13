analysis eu weighs two track approach to break economic reform deadlock

L’Unione Europea sta valutando due strategie diverse per sbloccare le riforme economiche, dopo che i governi europei non sono riusciti a trovare un accordo. La questione rimane aperta da mesi, con le discussioni che si concentrano su come far ripartire i lavori senza creare nuove tensioni tra gli Stati membri. In questo momento, i leader cercano un modo per superare le impasse e portare avanti le riforme necessarie.

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - EU governments have long preached unity as the best response to U.S. and Chinese economic pressure, but are discovering they need urgently to boost Europe’s competitiveness and that waiting for all 27 member states to agree may take too long. Now, unless there is sufficient progress by June, a smaller group of at least nine European Union members could press ahead in “enhanced cooperation” with the required steps and reforms, von der Leyen and Macron said. “Often we move forward with the speed of the slowest and the enhanced cooperation avoids that,” von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

