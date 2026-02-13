Una giovane leader ha scatenato una protesta di massa in Bangladesh, ma il voto di ieri mette in discussione il vero potere dei giovani. La vittoria di un partito guidato dai ragazzi si ferma a risultati deludenti, evidenziando i limiti dell’influenza giovanile. La sede elettorale si riempie di volti giovani, ma alla fine il risultato mostra una realtà più complessa. La scena politica si confronta con una generazione che vuole cambiare, ma fatica a farlo da sola.

When it came to it, results showed on Friday that voters overwhelmingly chose the long-established Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which has already ruled the country three times, most recently from 2001-2006. They largely stayed away from The National Citizen Party which emerged from the 2024 protests that toppled former premier Sheikh Hasina, but fared poorly as part of a rival coalition. Many of its supporters said the NCP effectively took itself out of the race by choosing in December to run alongside another long-established movement - the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami. Analysts said the NCP had also failed to build up a big enough support base in time for the vote. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - After Gen Z uprising, Bangladesh vote shows limits of youth power

