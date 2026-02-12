venezuelan leader rodriguez says she was invited to us nbc reports

La leader venezuelana Delcy Rodriguez ha annunciato di aver ricevuto un invito dagli Stati Uniti. Durante un’intervista, Rodriguez ha spiegato di essere stata invitata, senza fornire molti dettagli. La notizia ha sorpreso alcuni osservatori, dato il difficile rapporto tra Caracas e Washington negli ultimi anni. La leader ha detto di considerare l’invito come un passo importante, anche se non ha ancora confermato una visita ufficiale.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Venezuelan interim leader President Delcy Rodriguez said she has been invited to the United States, according an interview released Thursday by NBC News as U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Caracas. “I have been invited to the States,” Rodríguez was quoted as saying. “We’re contemplating coming there once we establish this cooperation and we can move forward with everything.” Rodriguez, the former vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president in early January after the United States deposed President Nicolas Maduro. She and Wright face the Herculean task of organizing the recovery of Venezuela’s oil industry after decades of underinvestment, mismanagement and U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La leader dell’opposizione venezuelana Maria Corina Machado ha detto di credere che le elezioni nel suo paese potrebbero svolgersi entro quest’anno.

Il presidente del Kazakistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ha ricevuto un invito da parte di Donald Trump a partecipare alla “Board of Peace” di Gaza, secondo quanto riportato dall’agenzia Tengri News.

