Il procuratore generale del Venezuela, Tarek Saab, ha detto che spera che la legge di amnistia in discussione possa portare a un paese più pacificato. Intanto, alcuni detenuti che hanno commesso reati continuano a insistere sulla loro colpevolezza. La proposta di legge divide l’opinione pubblica e i politici, mentre si cerca una soluzione per migliorare la sicurezza e la stabilità nel paese.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who took power last month after the U.S. ouster of President Nicolas Maduro, has bowed to Trump administration demands on oil sales and released hundreds of who human rights groups class as political prisoners, as part of a normalization in relations between the two countries that has also included an ongoing visit by the U.S. energy secretary. A complete version of the amnesty law has not yet been read in full in the legislature, headed by Rodriguez’s brother Jorge Rodriguez, though it has passed an initial vote. The assembly will meet on Thursday but it is not yet clear whether the bill will be on the agenda. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La presidente ad interim del Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, ha annunciato la proposta di una legge di amnistia per centinaia di prigionieri nel paese.

Il governo venezuelano sta valutando una nuova legge che potrebbe concedere l’amnistia a chi è stato arrestato durante le proteste politiche.

