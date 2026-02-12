US pays Afghans stranded in Qatar to repatriate plan labeled ‘betrayal’

Gli Stati Uniti stanno pagando gli afghani bloccati in Qatar per farli tornare a casa. Il governo americano ha avviato un programma per rimborsare coloro che vogliono essere rimpatriati, cercando di chiudere il campo dove sono rimasti dopo il ritiro dall’Afghanistan. La decisione ha suscitato molte polemiche e viene vista da alcuni come un tradimento.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has begun paying Afghans to repatriate as it attempts to close a camp in Qatar where they have been stranded for years, the top State Department official for South and Central Asia told lawmakers on Wednesday. More than 1,100 people have been held at the former U.S. Army base Camp As Sayliyah (CAS) since at least early last year, when Republican President Donald Trump’s administration halted resettlement for Afghans who feared retribution from Taliban authorities for their links to the U.S. military. Advocates say the group includes civilian refugees, women who served as special operators for the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La riapertura del confine di Gaza, annunciata oggi, ha portato sollievo a molti palestinesi bloccati.

Il ministro iraniano degli Esteri, Abbas Araqchi, ha dichiarato che il governo non ha in programma esecuzioni per i partecipanti alle proteste.

