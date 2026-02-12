trump revokes basis of us climate regulation ends vehicle emission standards

La Casa Bianca di Donald Trump ha deciso di cancellare una delle principali basi scientifiche che sostenevano le norme contro le emissioni di veicoli. L’amministrazione ha annunciato ufficialmente la revoca di alcune regole ambientali, ridimensionando così le misure contro il riscaldamento globale. La decisione ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti, tra chi sostiene che favorisca il settore automobilistico e chi invece mette in guardia sui rischi per l’ambiente. Ora si attende di capire quali saranno le conseguenze a lungo termine di questa scelta.

It also ended subsequent federal greenhouse gas emission standards for all vehicles and engines of model years 2012 to 2027. Its repeal would remove the regulatory requirements to measure, report, certify, and comply with federal greenhouse gas emission standards for cars, but may not initially apply to stationary sources such as power plants. The transportation and power sectors are each responsible for around a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas output, according to EPA figures. The EPA said the repeal will save U.S. taxpayers 1.3 trillion, eliminating both the endangerment finding and all federal GHG emission standards for vehicles. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

